City to host grand opening celebration for Lincoln’s first food truck zone

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln is hosting a grand opening celebration for the city’s first food truck zone on Tuesday.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Seventh and K streets, under Rosa Parks Way, and will include remarks by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, a lighting ceremony, tailgate, basketball games and music. Food will be available for purchase from the following vendors:

Muchachos

Birria Boss

MotorFood

Kona Ice

Features of the area include street and reserved parking for multiple food trucks, tables and seating for dining, planters, a basketball half-court, lighting, and obstacles for skateboarding and parkour.

The food truck zone is part of a plan announced in 2019 to transition the South Haymarket area bounded by Sixth and Ninth streets from J to N streets from heavy industrial use to residential and mixed use.

For more information on South Haymarket, visit lincoln.ne.gov/HaymarketSouthStreetscapePlan.

