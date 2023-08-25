City to host grand opening celebration for Lincoln’s first food truck zone

(KEVN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln is hosting a grand opening celebration for the city’s first food truck zone on Tuesday.

The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Seventh and K streets, under Rosa Parks Way, and will include remarks by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, a lighting ceremony, tailgate, basketball games and music. Food will be available for purchase from the following vendors:

  • Muchachos
  • Birria Boss
  • MotorFood
  • Kona Ice

Features of the area include street and reserved parking for multiple food trucks, tables and seating for dining, planters, a basketball half-court, lighting, and obstacles for skateboarding and parkour.

The food truck zone is part of a plan announced in 2019 to transition the South Haymarket area bounded by Sixth and Ninth streets from J to N streets from heavy industrial use to residential and mixed use.

For more information on South Haymarket, visit lincoln.ne.gov/HaymarketSouthStreetscapePlan.

