Health alert issued for Nebraska lake and reservoir

Camping and fishing.
Camping and fishing.(Nebraska Game and Parks Commission)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A health alert has been issued for toxic blue-green algae at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County on Friday.

This week, the state of Nebraska issued a health alert for the Willow Creek Reservoir and Kirkman’s Cove Lake after samples taken earlier this week measured above the threshold of 8 parts per billion (ppb) of total microcystin, which is a toxin released by certain strains of blue-green algae.

When a health alert is issued, signs will be posted around the area to advise the public to use caution, and designated swimming beaches are closed during the alert.

Recreational boating and fishing are permitted, but the public is advised to use caution and avoid exposure to the water, particularly avoiding any activity that could lead to swallowing the water. People can still use the public areas for camping, picnics, and other outdoor activities.

Pet owners are also advised to not let pets get in the water or drink from the lake.

The state of Nebraska has been conducting weekly sampling at the 55 public lake sites since the first week of May and will continue to monitor them weekly through the end of September. The state’s monitoring is conducted at public lakes with swimming beaches and high public activity. Sampling results for HAB and bacteria will be updated every Friday and posted on NDEE’s website.

For more information about what to look for, potential health effects from HAB, and steps to avoid exposure, please refer to the following Fact Sheet. To view the weekly data for the lakes sampled, go to click here.

NDEE’s sampling partners include the Central District Health Department, Nebraska Public Power District, Upper Republican Natural Resources District, Lower Republican NRD, South Platte NRD, Middle Niobrara NRD, Lower Loup NRD, Nemaha NRD, Lower Elkhorn NRD, and the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lincoln man has died following a collision with a pickup in northeast Lincoln Thursday...
Lincoln man dies following collision with pickup in northeast Lincoln
Calvin Measner
Trumbull woman found dead along Hwy 91; NSP investigating
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Mannheim Steamroller adds second show at Lied Center
Lied Center adds second performance of Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

Until Friday at 8 PM
Weather Alert Day continues for Dangerous Heat
Nebraska at Minnesota
Game week arrives as Huskers begin prep for Minnesota; Matt Rhule’s weekly press conference set for 10 AM
Vehicle vs bicyclist crash.
Bicyclist killed in Thursday crash identified
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!