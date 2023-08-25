Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports increased risk of West Nile Virus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported an increased risk of West Nile Virus in the area.

According to data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, culex mosquito activity in southeast Nebraska is more than 300% above the historical average for this time of year. Culex mosquitoes are the main type of mosquitoes that spread West Nile virus in Nebraska.

West Nile Virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people who become infected with the virus show no symptoms or mild flu-like symptoms. Less than 1% of people infected will develop a serious illness like encephalitis or meningitis (inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues). There has been one case of West Nile Virus reported in Lancaster County so far this season.

LLCHD wants to remind residents to take all necessary precautions to prevent mosquito bites and reduce mosquito breeding areas around the home.

Take the following precautions to avoid mosquito bites:

Limit time outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active – usually a half hour before sunrise to about one hour after sunrise and a half hour before sunset to about two hours afterwards.

Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks when outside.

Use an EPA-registered insect repellent when spending time outside such as those with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane diol, or 2-undecanone - https://www.epa.gov/insect-repellents

Residents can also take the following steps to reduce mosquito breeding areas:

Dump small wading pools daily and maintain swimming pools properly.

Clear debris, weeds and litter from drainage ways.

Change water in birdbaths weekly and pet bowls daily.

Store tires, buckets and containers where they can’t collect water.

Fill in yard low spots.

Maintain garden ponds and fountains and always keep water flowing.

Keep trash in a container that is covered with a lid.

Those with questions about West Nile virus, mosquito control, and standing water or mosquito breeding site complaints should contact the Health Department at 402-441-8002.

