Lincoln man arrested for possession of cocaine near Waverly

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was taken into custody earlier this week after he was found with a kilogram of cocaine inside the truck he was pulled over in.

Lancaster County Deputies initially stopped 29-year-old Antonio Rangel because he was following too closely near Waverly.

As he was getting a warning, officers asked if they could search his truck. In there, they found a brick of cocaine in the tailgate, which came out to just over two pounds, on top of another smaller bag of cocaine in the car.

Rangel was arrested for possession of cocaine weighing more than 140 grams and cited for no drug tax stamp. Rangel was transported to the Lancaster County Jail.

