Lincoln man arrested for possession of cocaine near Waverly

29-year-old Antonio Rangel
29-year-old Antonio Rangel(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was taken into custody earlier this week after he was found with a kilogram of cocaine inside the truck he was pulled over in.

Lancaster County Deputies initially stopped 29-year-old Antonio Rangel because he was following too closely near Waverly.

As he was getting a warning, officers asked if they could search his truck. In there, they found a brick of cocaine in the tailgate, which came out to just over two pounds, on top of another smaller bag of cocaine in the car.

Rangel was arrested for possession of cocaine weighing more than 140 grams and cited for no drug tax stamp. Rangel was transported to the Lancaster County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lincoln man has died following a collision with a pickup in northeast Lincoln Thursday...
Lincoln man dies following collision with pickup in northeast Lincoln
Vehicle vs bicyclist crash.
Bicyclist killed in Thursday crash identified
Calvin Measner
Trumbull woman found dead along Hwy 91; NSP investigating
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Mannheim Steamroller adds second show at Lied Center
Lied Center adds second performance of Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Latest News

No criminal charges filed in Lancaster County homicide
Red Way
State auditor to review Red Way funding and expenditures
Lincoln Public Schools
LPS announces new start times for Friday outdoor sports games
LPS school bus
LPS proposes a boundary adjustment for two schools