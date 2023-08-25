Lincoln man dies following collision with pickup in northeast Lincoln

A Lincoln man has died following a collision with a pickup in northeast Lincoln Thursday afternoon, Lincoln Police said.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man has died following a collision with a pickup in northeast Lincoln Thursday afternoon, Lincoln Police said.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue along with Lincoln Police officers responded to the accident near 84th and Market Drive around 4:10 p.m. LPD said when they arrived, a pickup and bicycle appeared to have collided in the intersection.

LPD said the bicyclist was transported to a hospital by ambulance where he died of his injuries. The other driver, also from Lincoln, remained at the scene during the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Lincoln Police Department’s non-emergency number at (402)441-6000 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (402)475-3600.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way
Lincoln’s Red Way flight service to cease operations
Lincoln Police were called to the Kwik Shop near North 48th and Adams Street on the report of a...
Police investigating overnight robbery at northeast Lincoln gas station
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team Blue Angels perform aerobatic maneuvers for spectators...
Lincoln to welcome thousands of air show visitors this weekend
Red Way is shutting down after August 31st.
Red Way customers and employees react to airline shutting down
Ra'Miyah Worthington (Couresty of Sina Johnson)
Nebraska DHHS shuts down Omaha daycare after infant’s death; van driver arrested

Latest News

Charles Phillips, Owner of Mary Ellen's.
Supporting black-owned businesses across Lincoln during Black Business Month
August is a time to highlight Black Businesses with Black Business Month.
Black Business Month
Six Super Hornet jets touched down at the Nebraska Air National Guard Air Base in Lincoln for...
Blue Angels land in Lincoln, practice flyovers before airshows
Six Super Hornet jets touched down in Lincoln today and prepared for the Guardians of Freedom...
Blue Angels land in Lincoln, practice flyovers before airshows