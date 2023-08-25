The long-awaited cool down commences

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The major cool down we’ve been talking about for the last several days is finally here! Cooler temperatures and fairly quiet conditions will dominate over the weekend.

The effects of the Friday’s cold front will be welcomed change for Saturday, high temperatures will only reach the 70s to the lower 80s with lower humidity and a cool breeze between 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Overall it will be a fairly comfortable day! We’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the day but there is the slight chance for scattered rain & storms mainly along the southern border in the morning to early afternoon. The rest of the state and day will remain dry.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Mostly clear skies and CRISPY temperatures will be in store for Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be in the 50s! Talk about refreshing....

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Another refreshing, quiet and even more pleasant day will set up for Sunday too! Cool temperatures, a light cool breeze, lots of sunshine and low humidity. There could be a few areas of patchy fog in the morning. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer but will still hangout in the 80s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

We’ll remain mainly in the 80s through mid-week before lower 90s return. We’ll have a few small chances for rain & storms for the weekend, but dry conditions are expected for next week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.