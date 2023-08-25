LPS announces new start times for Friday outdoor sports games
The remainder of the Lincoln High and Northeast boys invitational was cancelled.
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools has made adjustments to some outdoor athletic competitions after the Excessive Heat Warning in Lincoln was extended into Friday.
Below is more information about the outdoor competitions scheduled in Lincoln on Friday, Aug. 25:
Football
- Bellevue East vs. Northeast at Beechner Field, moved to 8 p.m. start
- Omaha Benson vs. North Star at UBT Stadium, moved to 8 p.m. start
- Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High at Seacrest Field, moved to 8 p.m. start
Tennis
- Lincoln Southeast vs. East varsity boys dual postponed.
- Lincoln High and Northeast boys invitational at Woods Tennis Complex - REMAINDER OF TOURNAMENT CANCELED.
LPS said they will be following all competition requirements for extreme heat as set by the National Federation of High Schools and Nebraska School Activities Association. This includes:
- Having an athletic trainer at all scheduled competitions using the Wet Bulb Globe Thermometer (WBGT) to monitor readings.
- Competitions will be postponed or canceled if temperatures measured with the WBGT reach the extreme risk level (black).
- Events may be delayed or with more breaks if temperatures measured with the WBGT reach the high level (red).
- If an athletic trainer cannot be on site to monitor conditions, then the event will be rescheduled.
