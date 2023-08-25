LPS proposes a boundary adjustment for two schools

LPS school bus
LPS school bus(KOLN)
By Isabella Benson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools is a rapidly growing district and as a result, the Lincoln Board of Education has proposed boundary adjustments for two schools in the area.

The proposal includes adjustments to both Kooser Elementary and Campbell Elementary with adjustments assigning the area from Folkways to I-80 and 14th to 27th street to Campbell Elementary.

Students and their siblings who currently live in the identified area will be allowed to continue attending Kooser Elementary if they choose to. New students residing in the area will be assigned to Campbell Elementary starting with the 2024-205 school year.

The district will be hosting two webinars this week to present the proposed adjustments, answer questions and gather feedback. After the webinars, a recommendation will be brought before the Lincoln Board of Education for consideration in September. Date and times of the webinars are listed below.

  • Kooser Elementary: Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m.
  • Campbell Elementary: Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 6 p.m.
Proposed map
Proposed map(LPS)

