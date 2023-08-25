Nebraska Board of Regents holds closed emergency meeting

University of Nebraska
University of Nebraska(Jared Austin)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mum is the word from the Nebraska Board of Regents about an emergency meeting held Friday morning.

The meeting started out as it always does, open to the public -- in this case, via Zoom.

The only item on the agenda was going into a closed session on a personnel matter.

6 News was told the meeting was closed to prevent needlessly injuring the reputation of whoever requested it.

The notice for the meeting was released at the same time University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced his departure to become the new President of Ohio State University.

Friday’s agenda did include an opportunity for a member of the public to speak about something that was not on the agenda, but no one spoke.

The public is required to give at least a 24-hour notice in order to speak at a meeting but was only given 69 hours between the notice of the meeting happening and the time the meeting occurred.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lincoln man has died following a collision with a pickup in northeast Lincoln Thursday...
Lincoln man dies following collision with pickup in northeast Lincoln
Vehicle vs bicyclist crash.
Bicyclist killed in Thursday crash identified
Calvin Measner
Trumbull woman found dead along Hwy 91; NSP investigating
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Mannheim Steamroller adds second show at Lied Center
Lied Center adds second performance of Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Latest News

Dave Hamer, one of the best storytellers Nebraska has ever known, passed away Wednesday, Aug....
Renowned Nebraska photojournalist Dave Hamer dies at age 93
Man pleads guilty to killing bald eagle in Nebraska, authorities looking for other suspect
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice...
Attorney General Merrick Garland visits law enforcement in Omaha
The dry bed of the Arkansas River near the Santa Fe Trail crossing at Cimarron, Kansas. The...
Officials say state law likely protects Nebraska groundwater from raids by parched western states
Emotions have flared since the U.S. Supreme Court last year struck down the constitutional...
Abortion rights advocates lay groundwork for ballot initiative in 2024