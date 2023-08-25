No criminal charges filed in Lancaster County homicide

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Attorney completed their review into the death of Gene Oltman on Friday and has chosen to file no criminal charges against a person of interest due to that person’s competency.

The attorney’s office worked with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office regarding their investigation into the death of Oltman that occurred on July 11, 2022.

“The Sheriff’s investigation has been detailed and comprehensive,” said Pat Condon, Lancaster County Attorney. “After said investigation, there is probable cause to arrest a person of interest, however, due to circumstances outside of law enforcement and the prosecution’s control, criminal charges will not be filed and therefore no warrant for the arrest of the person of interest will occur.”

The attorney’s office reviewed the medical records of the person, including psychiatric records both before and after Oltman’s death. These included a recent Competency Evaluation completed by a forensic psychiatrist. The forensic psychiatrist’s findings were consistent with previous medical professionals and concluded that the person was not competent to stand trial and would not be able to be restored to competency in the future.

The attorney’s office said they do not feel they can ethically proceed with filing charges in this case.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lincoln man has died following a collision with a pickup in northeast Lincoln Thursday...
Lincoln man dies following collision with pickup in northeast Lincoln
Vehicle vs bicyclist crash.
Bicyclist killed in Thursday crash identified
Calvin Measner
Trumbull woman found dead along Hwy 91; NSP investigating
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Mannheim Steamroller adds second show at Lied Center
Lied Center adds second performance of Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Latest News

Red Way
State auditor to review Red Way funding and expenditures
Lincoln Public Schools
LPS announces new start times for Friday outdoor sports games
LPS school bus
LPS proposes a boundary adjustment for two schools
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Two people arrested for allegedly stealing Lincoln man’s camper