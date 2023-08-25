No criminal charges filed in Lancaster County homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Attorney completed their review into the death of Gene Oltman on Friday and has chosen to file no criminal charges against a person of interest due to that person’s competency.

The attorney’s office worked with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office regarding their investigation into the death of Oltman that occurred on July 11, 2022.

“The Sheriff’s investigation has been detailed and comprehensive,” said Pat Condon, Lancaster County Attorney. “After said investigation, there is probable cause to arrest a person of interest, however, due to circumstances outside of law enforcement and the prosecution’s control, criminal charges will not be filed and therefore no warrant for the arrest of the person of interest will occur.”

The attorney’s office reviewed the medical records of the person, including psychiatric records both before and after Oltman’s death. These included a recent Competency Evaluation completed by a forensic psychiatrist. The forensic psychiatrist’s findings were consistent with previous medical professionals and concluded that the person was not competent to stand trial and would not be able to be restored to competency in the future.

The attorney’s office said they do not feel they can ethically proceed with filing charges in this case.

