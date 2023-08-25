NU Blanks Eastern Washington on the Road, 6-0

Huskers score 6 goals in shutout.
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Behind four second-half finishes and a pair of assists by Jordan Zade, the Nebraska soccer team (2-0-1) handed Eastern Washington (0-3-0) its third loss of the season with a 6-0 defeat at EWU Soccer Field on Thursday night.

Tonight’s six scores marked the most goals the Huskers have tallied in a regular season match since the 2011 victory against Northern Arizona (8-1) and the most goals on the road since the win in 2009 at Kansas (7-4). Additionally, this was the first time since the Huskers’ victory over Missouri in 2021 that NU has netted four or more goals in the second half.

In the first half, Nebraska struck early as senior Eleanor Dale netted her 18th career goal and second of the season in the 22nd minute. Junior Zade threw the ball across the pitch into the penalty box with a flip throw where Dale met the ball with a bicycle kick to score in the top right corner of the goal.

Just a little over 10 minutes later, Zade sent a throw in again this time headed by junior Abbey Schwarz into the back of the net for the finish in the 32nd minute. This goal marked Schwarz’ second of the season and eighth career, while Zade tallied her third assist on the year.

The Huskers controlled the possession and pace in the first 45 minutes, as NU held the advantage over EWU in shots (20-3) and shots on goal (11-2).

With the 2-0 lead, the Big Red stayed aggressive and extended its lead with a finish in the 53rd minute by senior defender Nicola Hauk. Sadie Waite shot a pass across the pitch to Lauryn Anglim who sent the ball into the goal area, which Hauk met and sent past the diving Eastern Washington goalie.

NU then continued the strong attack and took the 4-0 lead in the 57th minute as Waite, a native of Ontario, Canada, shot the ball through traffic from the top of the penalty box into the back of the net for the score.

With less than eight minutes to play, the Huskers tallied two more finishes. Freshman Ella Rudney scored her first career goal in the 83rd minute as she dribbled and punched the ball past the defense, then sophomore Emma Prososki dribbled through the defense and took a shot that scored to secure the 6-0 victory.

Overall, the Nebraska offense outshot Eastern Washington 34-7, including a 21-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Senior goalkeeper Sami Hauk tallied two saves in 69:47 minutes of play and combined with sophomore Cece Villa for the shutout.

Next up, the Huskers stay on the road and return to action this weekend as they face Gonzaga on Sunday, Aug. 27 in Spokane, Wash. The match, set to be streamed on ESPN+, will kick off at 3 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Way
Lincoln’s Red Way flight service to cease operations
A Lincoln man has died following a collision with a pickup in northeast Lincoln Thursday...
Lincoln man dies following collision with pickup in northeast Lincoln
Calvin Measner
Trumbull woman found dead along Hwy 91; NSP investigating
Lincoln Police were called to the Kwik Shop near North 48th and Adams Street on the report of a...
Police investigating overnight robbery at northeast Lincoln gas station
Red Way is shutting down after August 31st.
Red Way customers and employees react to airline shutting down

Latest News

Huskers starting punter has eyes set on breaking records this season.
Brian Buschini healthy for 2023 season
Huskers score 6 goals in shutout.
Nebraska Soccer picks up 2nd win of season against Eastern Washington
Nebraska Volleyball opens Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, against Utah State at home.
Huskers ready for season opener; Batenhorst to face sister on Sunday
The Spartans defeated Grand Island in 4 sets.
Lincoln East hosts Grand Island in Volleyball season opener