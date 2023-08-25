NU Blanks Eastern Washington on the Road, 6-0

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Behind four second-half finishes and a pair of assists by Jordan Zade, the Nebraska soccer team (2-0-1) handed Eastern Washington (0-3-0) its third loss of the season with a 6-0 defeat at EWU Soccer Field on Thursday night.

Tonight’s six scores marked the most goals the Huskers have tallied in a regular season match since the 2011 victory against Northern Arizona (8-1) and the most goals on the road since the win in 2009 at Kansas (7-4). Additionally, this was the first time since the Huskers’ victory over Missouri in 2021 that NU has netted four or more goals in the second half.

In the first half, Nebraska struck early as senior Eleanor Dale netted her 18th career goal and second of the season in the 22nd minute. Junior Zade threw the ball across the pitch into the penalty box with a flip throw where Dale met the ball with a bicycle kick to score in the top right corner of the goal.

Just a little over 10 minutes later, Zade sent a throw in again this time headed by junior Abbey Schwarz into the back of the net for the finish in the 32nd minute. This goal marked Schwarz’ second of the season and eighth career, while Zade tallied her third assist on the year.

The Huskers controlled the possession and pace in the first 45 minutes, as NU held the advantage over EWU in shots (20-3) and shots on goal (11-2).

With the 2-0 lead, the Big Red stayed aggressive and extended its lead with a finish in the 53rd minute by senior defender Nicola Hauk. Sadie Waite shot a pass across the pitch to Lauryn Anglim who sent the ball into the goal area, which Hauk met and sent past the diving Eastern Washington goalie.

NU then continued the strong attack and took the 4-0 lead in the 57th minute as Waite, a native of Ontario, Canada, shot the ball through traffic from the top of the penalty box into the back of the net for the score.

With less than eight minutes to play, the Huskers tallied two more finishes. Freshman Ella Rudney scored her first career goal in the 83rd minute as she dribbled and punched the ball past the defense, then sophomore Emma Prososki dribbled through the defense and took a shot that scored to secure the 6-0 victory.

Overall, the Nebraska offense outshot Eastern Washington 34-7, including a 21-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Senior goalkeeper Sami Hauk tallied two saves in 69:47 minutes of play and combined with sophomore Cece Villa for the shutout.

Next up, the Huskers stay on the road and return to action this weekend as they face Gonzaga on Sunday, Aug. 27 in Spokane, Wash. The match, set to be streamed on ESPN+, will kick off at 3 p.m. CT.

