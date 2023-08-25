Preparing audit, Lincoln Airport looks forward after Red Way departure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Airport is at a crossroads of construction signs and closing doors.

On one side, there’s remodeling, growth and building excitement for the upcoming air show. On the other, there’s the shutting down of the air service Red Way just three months after it launched.

“There’s some anger involved in it” said David Haring, the executive director of the Lincoln Airport Authority. “There’s frustration. There’s disappointment.”

Improving air service has been a longstanding goal for the Lincoln Airport.

“Having a successful airport is much like having a highway or interstate by your town,” City Councilman Tom Beckius said.

When Delta stopped coming through Lincoln early on in the pandemic, airport leaders scrambled to find a solution. They thought they’d found one, thanks to $3 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars—half from the City of Lincoln and half from Lancaster County.

That money was used as a minimum revenue guarantee, subsidizing Red Way flights. But the Lincoln Airport Authority has questions about how it got spent so quickly

“There has been a concern by the airport on some of those numbers, so we actually do have the right to audit,” Haring said. “And we are going to be pursuing auditing some of that information.”

Haring said he isn’t sure about the timeline for that audit, but he said he wants to give Lincoln and Lancaster County clear information regarding the use of those funds. According to him, around 19,000 people flew with Red Way since its start in early June.

“I don’t view the effort as a complete waste,” Haring said. “You could see, both from talking to passengers and seeing some of the numbers that were in the future bookings, that there was a horizon coming up.”

Red Way’s last flight will leave Lincoln for Las Vegas on August 31st. For now, the airport is dusting itself off, picking itself up and starting over again.

“This is not the end of the story for the Lincoln Airport,” Beckius said. “This is a disappointing hiccup.”

