Sports Overtime: Week 1 (Friday, Aug. 25) — scores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 1 of the 2023 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Chase Matteson provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 1011 NOW area.

Friday’s Scores:

@ Adams Central: Minden VS Adams Central

@ Alliance: Chase County VS Alliance

@ Amherst: Wood River VS Amherst

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Ravenna VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Arcadia-Loup City: Arapahoe VS Arcadia-Loup City

@ Archbishop Bergan: Battle Creek VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Arthur County: Garden County VS Arthur County

@ Auburn: Boys Town VS Auburn

@ Axtell: Alma VS Axtell

@ Bancroft-Rosalie: Homer VS Bancroft-Rosalie

@ Banner County: Wauneta-Palisade VS Banner County

@ Bellevue West: Omaha North VS Bellevue West

@ Bishop Neumann: Milford VS Bishop Neumann

@ Bloomfield: Winside VS Bloomfield

@ Blue Hill: Sandy Creek VS Blue Hill

@ Bridgeport: Perkins County VS Bridgeport

@ Broken Bow: Boone Central VS Broken Bow

@ CWC: Creighton VS CWC

@ Cambridge: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Cambridge

@ Cedar Bluffs: Omaha Christian Academy VS Cedar Bluffs

@ Centura: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Centura

@ Chadron: Gordon-Rushville VS Chadron

@ Columbus Lakeview: Ashland-Greenwood VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Conestoga: Twin River VS Conestoga

@ Cozad: McCook VS Cozad

@ Creek Valley: Sioux County VS Creek Valley

@ Crete: Mount Michael Benedictine VS Crete

@ Crofton: Summerland VS Crofton

@ Cross County: Sutton VS Cross County

@ David City: Fillmore Central VS David City

@ Dorchester: St. Edward VS Dorchester

@ EMF: Clarkson/Leigh VS EMF

@ EPPJ: Humphrey St. Francis VS EPPJ

@ East Butler: Nebraska Lutheran VS East Butler

@ Elkhorn High : Waverly VS Elkhorn High

@ Elkhorn South: Lincoln Southeast VS Elkhorn South

@ Elmwood-Murdock: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Elmwood-Murdock

@ Fort Calhoun: Nebraska City VS Fort Calhoun

@ Fullerton: Central Valley VS Fullerton

@ Gibbon: Hershey VS Gibbon

@ Giltner: Deshler VS Giltner

@ Gothenburg: Ogallala VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island: North Platte VS Grand Island

@ Gretna: Omaha Burke VS Gretna

@ Gross Catholic: Beatrice VS Gross Catholic

@ Hampton: Lewiston VS Hampton

@ Hastings: Gretna East VS Hastings

@ Hi-Line: Pleasanton VS Hi-Line

@ High Plains Community: BDS VS High Plains Community

@ Hitchcock County: Bayard VS Hitchcock County

@ Holdrege: Sidney VS Holdrege

@ Hyannis: Kimball VS Hyannis

@ Johnson County Central: Mead VS Johnson County Central

@ Johnson-Brock: Southern VS Johnson-Brock

@ Kearney Catholic: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Kearney Catholic

@ Kearney: Lincoln East VS Kearney

@ Kenesaw: Loomis VS Kenesaw

@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

@ Lexington: York VS Lexington

@ Lincoln High: Lincoln Southwest VS Lincoln High

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Lincoln Christian VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Lincoln North Star: Omaha Benson VS Lincoln North Star

@ Lincoln Northeast: Bellevue East VS Lincoln Northeast

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Freeman VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Maxwell: Morrill VS Maxwell

@ Millard West: Millard South VS Millard West

@ Mullen: Medicine Valley VS Mullen

@ Nebraska Christian: Madison VS Nebraska Christian

@ Neligh-Oakdale: Howells-Dodge VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Niobrara/Verdigre: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Niobrara/Verdigre

@ Norfolk Catholic: Oakland-Craig VS Norfolk Catholic

@ North Bend Central: Centennial VS North Bend Central

@ North Central: Ainsworth VS North Central

@ Northwest: Aurora VS Northwest

@ Omaha Bryan: Omaha South VS Omaha Bryan

@ Omaha Northwest: Omaha Central VS Omaha Northwest

@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Bennington VS Omaha Skutt Catholic

@ Omaha Westside: Creighton Preparatory School VS Omaha Westside

@ Omaha Westview: Omaha Buena Vista VS Omaha Westview

@ Ord: Central City VS Ord

@ Osceola: Diller-Odell VS Osceola

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Fremont VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Paxton: Hay Springs VS Paxton

@ Pender: Elkhorn Valley VS Pender

@ Platteview: Falls City VS Platteview

@ Plattsmouth: Blair VS Plattsmouth

@ Ponca: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS Ponca

@ Potter-Dix: Minatare VS Potter-Dix

@ Ralston: Lincoln Northwest VS Ralston

@ Raymond Central: Arlington VS Raymond Central

@ Riverside: Stanton VS Riverside

@ Sandhills Valley: Southern Valley VS Sandhills Valley

@ Schuyler: Omaha Concordia VS Schuyler

@ Scottsbluff: Lincoln Pius X VS Scottsbluff

@ Scotus Central Catholic: Aquinas Catholic VS Scotus Central Catholic

@ Seward: Norris VS Seward

@ Shelby-Rising City: Heartland VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Silver Lake: Palmer VS Silver Lake

@ Sioux City North, IA: South Sioux City VS Sioux City North, IA

@ St. Mary’s: Wausa VS St. Mary’s

@ St. Paul: ONeill VS St. Paul

@ Sterling: Heartland Lutheran VS Sterling

@ Stuart: Shelton VS Stuart

@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Brady VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@ Superior: Lawrence-Nelson VS Superior

@ Syracuse: Louisville VS Syracuse

@ TCNE (Tri County Northeast): Lyons-Decatur Northeast VS TCNE (Tri County Northeast)

@ Tekamah-Herman: Cedar Catholic VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Thayer Central: McCool Junction VS Thayer Central

@ Torrington, WY: Gering VS Torrington, WY

@ Twin Loup: Anselmo-Merna VS Twin Loup

@ Wahoo: Pierce VS Wahoo

@ Wakefield: Plainview VS Wakefield

@ Wallace: Cody-Kilgore VS Wallace

@ Walthill: Randolph VS Walthill

@ Wayne: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Wayne

@ Weeping Water: Palmyra VS Weeping Water

@ West Holt: Valentine VS West Holt

@ West Point-Beemer: Douglas County West VS West Point-Beemer

@ Wheatland, WY: Mitchell VS Wheatland, WY

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Wilber-Clatonia

@ Wisner-Pilger: Lutheran High Northeast VS Wisner-Pilger

@ Wynot: Hartington-Newcastle VS Wynot

@ Yutan: Malcolm VS Yutan

