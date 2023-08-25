Sports Overtime: Week 1 (Friday, Aug. 25) — scores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 1 of the 2023 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Chase Matteson provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 1011 NOW area.
Friday’s Scores:
@ Adams Central: Minden VS Adams Central
@ Alliance: Chase County VS Alliance
@ Amherst: Wood River VS Amherst
@ Ansley-Litchfield: Ravenna VS Ansley-Litchfield
@ Arcadia-Loup City: Arapahoe VS Arcadia-Loup City
@ Archbishop Bergan: Battle Creek VS Archbishop Bergan
@ Arthur County: Garden County VS Arthur County
@ Auburn: Boys Town VS Auburn
@ Axtell: Alma VS Axtell
@ Bancroft-Rosalie: Homer VS Bancroft-Rosalie
@ Banner County: Wauneta-Palisade VS Banner County
@ Bellevue West: Omaha North VS Bellevue West
@ Bishop Neumann: Milford VS Bishop Neumann
@ Bloomfield: Winside VS Bloomfield
@ Blue Hill: Sandy Creek VS Blue Hill
@ Bridgeport: Perkins County VS Bridgeport
@ Broken Bow: Boone Central VS Broken Bow
@ CWC: Creighton VS CWC
@ Cambridge: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Cambridge
@ Cedar Bluffs: Omaha Christian Academy VS Cedar Bluffs
@ Centura: Grand Island Central Catholic VS Centura
@ Chadron: Gordon-Rushville VS Chadron
@ Columbus Lakeview: Ashland-Greenwood VS Columbus Lakeview
@ Conestoga: Twin River VS Conestoga
@ Cozad: McCook VS Cozad
@ Creek Valley: Sioux County VS Creek Valley
@ Crete: Mount Michael Benedictine VS Crete
@ Crofton: Summerland VS Crofton
@ Cross County: Sutton VS Cross County
@ David City: Fillmore Central VS David City
@ Dorchester: St. Edward VS Dorchester
@ EMF: Clarkson/Leigh VS EMF
@ EPPJ: Humphrey St. Francis VS EPPJ
@ East Butler: Nebraska Lutheran VS East Butler
@ Elkhorn High : Waverly VS Elkhorn High
@ Elkhorn South: Lincoln Southeast VS Elkhorn South
@ Elmwood-Murdock: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Elmwood-Murdock
@ Fort Calhoun: Nebraska City VS Fort Calhoun
@ Fullerton: Central Valley VS Fullerton
@ Gibbon: Hershey VS Gibbon
@ Giltner: Deshler VS Giltner
@ Gothenburg: Ogallala VS Gothenburg
@ Grand Island: North Platte VS Grand Island
@ Gretna: Omaha Burke VS Gretna
@ Gross Catholic: Beatrice VS Gross Catholic
@ Hampton: Lewiston VS Hampton
@ Hastings: Gretna East VS Hastings
@ Hi-Line: Pleasanton VS Hi-Line
@ High Plains Community: BDS VS High Plains Community
@ Hitchcock County: Bayard VS Hitchcock County
@ Holdrege: Sidney VS Holdrege
@ Hyannis: Kimball VS Hyannis
@ Johnson County Central: Mead VS Johnson County Central
@ Johnson-Brock: Southern VS Johnson-Brock
@ Kearney Catholic: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Kearney Catholic
@ Kearney: Lincoln East VS Kearney
@ Kenesaw: Loomis VS Kenesaw
@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
@ Lexington: York VS Lexington
@ Lincoln High: Lincoln Southwest VS Lincoln High
@ Lincoln Lutheran: Lincoln Christian VS Lincoln Lutheran
@ Lincoln North Star: Omaha Benson VS Lincoln North Star
@ Lincoln Northeast: Bellevue East VS Lincoln Northeast
@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Freeman VS Lourdes Central Catholic
@ Maxwell: Morrill VS Maxwell
@ Millard West: Millard South VS Millard West
@ Mullen: Medicine Valley VS Mullen
@ Nebraska Christian: Madison VS Nebraska Christian
@ Neligh-Oakdale: Howells-Dodge VS Neligh-Oakdale
@ Niobrara/Verdigre: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family VS Niobrara/Verdigre
@ Norfolk Catholic: Oakland-Craig VS Norfolk Catholic
@ North Bend Central: Centennial VS North Bend Central
@ North Central: Ainsworth VS North Central
@ Northwest: Aurora VS Northwest
@ Omaha Bryan: Omaha South VS Omaha Bryan
@ Omaha Northwest: Omaha Central VS Omaha Northwest
@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Bennington VS Omaha Skutt Catholic
@ Omaha Westside: Creighton Preparatory School VS Omaha Westside
@ Omaha Westview: Omaha Buena Vista VS Omaha Westview
@ Ord: Central City VS Ord
@ Osceola: Diller-Odell VS Osceola
@ Papillion-LaVista South: Fremont VS Papillion-LaVista South
@ Paxton: Hay Springs VS Paxton
@ Pender: Elkhorn Valley VS Pender
@ Platteview: Falls City VS Platteview
@ Plattsmouth: Blair VS Plattsmouth
@ Ponca: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS Ponca
@ Potter-Dix: Minatare VS Potter-Dix
@ Ralston: Lincoln Northwest VS Ralston
@ Raymond Central: Arlington VS Raymond Central
@ Riverside: Stanton VS Riverside
@ Sandhills Valley: Southern Valley VS Sandhills Valley
@ Schuyler: Omaha Concordia VS Schuyler
@ Scottsbluff: Lincoln Pius X VS Scottsbluff
@ Scotus Central Catholic: Aquinas Catholic VS Scotus Central Catholic
@ Seward: Norris VS Seward
@ Shelby-Rising City: Heartland VS Shelby-Rising City
@ Silver Lake: Palmer VS Silver Lake
@ Sioux City North, IA: South Sioux City VS Sioux City North, IA
@ St. Mary’s: Wausa VS St. Mary’s
@ St. Paul: ONeill VS St. Paul
@ Sterling: Heartland Lutheran VS Sterling
@ Stuart: Shelton VS Stuart
@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Brady VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
@ Superior: Lawrence-Nelson VS Superior
@ Syracuse: Louisville VS Syracuse
@ TCNE (Tri County Northeast): Lyons-Decatur Northeast VS TCNE (Tri County Northeast)
@ Tekamah-Herman: Cedar Catholic VS Tekamah-Herman
@ Thayer Central: McCool Junction VS Thayer Central
@ Torrington, WY: Gering VS Torrington, WY
@ Twin Loup: Anselmo-Merna VS Twin Loup
@ Wahoo: Pierce VS Wahoo
@ Wakefield: Plainview VS Wakefield
@ Wallace: Cody-Kilgore VS Wallace
@ Walthill: Randolph VS Walthill
@ Wayne: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Wayne
@ Weeping Water: Palmyra VS Weeping Water
@ West Holt: Valentine VS West Holt
@ West Point-Beemer: Douglas County West VS West Point-Beemer
@ Wheatland, WY: Mitchell VS Wheatland, WY
@ Wilber-Clatonia: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Wilber-Clatonia
@ Wisner-Pilger: Lutheran High Northeast VS Wisner-Pilger
@ Wynot: Hartington-Newcastle VS Wynot
@ Yutan: Malcolm VS Yutan
