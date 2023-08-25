State auditor to review Red Way funding and expenditures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The State Auditor of Nebraska announced he will perform an audit on Red Way after receiving concerns regarding $3 million in ARPA funding the airline received from Lincoln City Council and the Lancaster County Board.

State Auditor Mike Foley said his office will be reviewing all funding that Red Way received from or through the Lincoln Airport Authority (LLA) and all expenditures made by LLA to, on behalf of, or in relation to Red Way’s Nebraska operations.

Red Way received $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and operated out of the Lincoln Airport for approximately three months before announcing they were going to shut down at the end of August. The sudden announcement left Red Way customers asking questions about cancelled flights and employees trying to figure out their employment status.

This audit is separate from David Haring, the executive director of the Lincoln Airport Authority, who said there had been concerns by the airport on some of the numbers and that they were going to be pursuing auditing information from Red Way.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.