Two people arrested for allegedly stealing Lincoln man’s camper

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County deputies arrested two people Wednesday evening after they allegedly stole a Lincoln man’s camper.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, a man discovered his camper valued at $15,000 was missing when he went to check on it behind a mini mart near Pawnee Lake State Recreation Road and West O Street in Emerald. The area behind the store is typically used to store campers and boats.

LSO said they were alerted by the Lincoln man after went looking for his camper and found it at Branched Oak Lake.

Deputies arrested 41-year-old Jesse Lankford and 50-year-old Elizabeth Morey, both of Lincoln, for theft.

