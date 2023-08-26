Animal rescue helps heal malnourished horses after Gage County seizure

CRETE, Neb. (KOLN) - The horses seized from a Gage County veterinarian by county officials bear the marks of malnutrition, but at the Epona Horse Rescue, they’re on the road to recovery.

“A week here with hay has made a phenomenal difference, and sometimes, I think they can’t believe there’s still food,” said Lin Guyton, director of Epona Horse Rescue.

A complaint filed by Gage County in court against Jennafer Glaesemann, the accused veterinarian, alleges that the result of a necropsy shows prolonged poor nutrition was the cause of the neglect. Now, Lin Guyton and her team of volunteers at Epona are taking care of the feeding.

Before last week, Epona housed 24 horses. Now that number has more than doubled.

“It takes a village,” Epona said. “It takes an army with this kind of thing.”

And that army has been busy all week, watering and feeding and taking donations from locals. Guyton said she’s doing this service for Gage County at the cost of materials, with no charge for her work.

“It just made me physically ill that horses could suffer like that,” Guyton said.

For her, it’s a labor of love born from a lifetime of equine affection.

“For me, it’s the healing property,” Guyton said. “My mother always told me that my first word was ‘pony’ and my first sentence was, ‘I want one.’”

Guyton is examining the physical and psychological toll these horses have weathered.

“He’s still very depressed,” Guyton said, pointing to an emaciated horse.

And she said she’ll do everything she can to repair the damage done and give them the best lives possible.

“That’s all it is,” Guyton said. “It’s about them.”

If you want to support Epona Horse Rescue, you can visit the organization’s Facebook page or send checks made out to Epona Horse Rescue and mailed to the Gage County sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.