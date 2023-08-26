Birth and Baby Fair highlights the benefits of breastfeeding

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln hit a milestone on Saturday. Just in time for National Breastfeeding Month, it was made official that Lincoln would highlight Black Breastfeeding Week, from Aug. 25 through Aug. 31, to encourage breastfeeding among the community.

The Birth and Baby Fair put on by Malone Maternal Wellness on Saturday highlighted the new proclamation, as well as the journey of motherhood within the black community.

The Malone Center has been around since 1955. In 2019, they added Maternal Wellness to their mission. At Cross the Line Church, they spread awareness on the benefits of breastfeeding.

Staff at the Malone Center said 21% of African American women don’t breastfeed. According to the CDC, there are many benefits to breastfeeding, especially in the African American community.

Black infants are more likely to be born preterm and, as a result, have an increased risk for health problems, but promoting breastfeeding among this group could decrease the chance of these health issues.

The purpose of Saturday’s event was to spread awareness about this and answer questions from mothers across Lincoln about their breastfeeding journey.

”The more education that we give out to the community, the more familiar they are in the importance of breastfeeding,” said John Goodwin, executive director at the Malone Center.

There were ten different vendors, like Moms Club of Lincoln and Morningstar Counseling. There was also a Q&A about breastfeeding and City Councilman Bennie Shobe made Black Breastfeeding Week official.

Organizers of the event said it’s their third year putting this event on, and it just keeps growing. To learn more about Malone Maternal Wellness and breastfeeding resources, click here.

