Crews battle three-alarm apartment blaze in northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department dispatched crews around 4:50 p.m. Saturday to the Raintree Apartments near 120th and Blondo Streets. The three-alarm blaze quickly tore through the building’s roof and upper floor.

Ryan Krebbs lives in one of the adjacent buildings. He told 6 News he watched the fire from its earlier stages.

“I thought there was a small porch fire, but then I saw a few people frantic outside,” Krebbs said. “It was insane. I’m just like, ‘Holy crap, this is real.’

“The fire got rolling for quite some time before they were able to locate a fire hydrant, so I know that was a big issue at first.”

OFD said 75 crew members responded to the fire. Crews were still working to get the flames under control around 7 p.m. No injuries were reported; everyone inside was in the process of evacuating the structure as crews arrived. No pets were found deceased, but OFD did say an unknown number are unaccounted for.

The Omaha Fire Dept is actively working at a 3rd alarm fire at 12033 Parker Plz. Crews had heavy fire conditions with fire through the roof of a three story apartment building. Please a avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/KS8n8eugC9 — Omaha Fire Department (@OmahaFireDept) August 26, 2023

“The dog is contained in that apartment right now,” Asst. Fire Marshal Joe Caniglia said. “In order to get the dog out safe, we’re calling for the humane society to assist in getting that dog out.”

Krebbs said one of the building’s residents told him about what he lost in the blaze.

“He was doing his best to make light of the situation, but he lost everything,” Krebbs said. “He got his dog out, but he wasn’t able to find his cat.”

The Red Cross was on scene helping those displaced.

Caniglia didn’t have an exact number of residents the blaze impacted, but he said all 20 units in the building are occupied.

Fire investigators say the affected building appears to be a total loss.

“I did not get to see if there were firewalls in place,” Caniglia said. “If there are fire walls in place that section the building off, they could protect the other two wings of the building.”

He said crews also need to make sure the building’s structure is safe before anyone can go inside and investigate the cause.

