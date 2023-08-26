Sunday Forecast: Pleasant with comfortable conditions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another beautiful day is setting up for the 1011 region on Sunday. We’ll have slightly warmer temperatures with sunshine.

Get out and enjoy the end to the weekend! Pleasant conditions are expected for our Sunday. High temperatures will remain comfortable and “cooler” in the 80s. We’ll continue to have comfortable humidity levels and a light cool breeze. Skies will be mostly sunny for the bulk of the day, but some cloud cover will build in from the northwest through the evening hours. A few isolated showers or storms will be possible in western areas, but the rest of the state will remain dry.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Cloud cover will continue to increase throughout the night. Some spotty showers and maybe an isolated storm will be possible across the state into the morning hours. Low temperatures will be seasonally cool in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Monday will bring warmer temperatures for some, partly to mostly cloudy skies and spotty rain shower chances. High temperatures will be back into the 80s!

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The comfortable temperatures in the 80s will be short lived.... a clear warming trend will take place throughout the new week.... ending in the mid 90s. Overall, we will remain dry with the slight chance for showers on Monday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.