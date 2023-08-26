Woman in Beatrice reconnects with pen pal of 65 years from Maui

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - “Hi Linda... It’s me... Fely...”

Linda Lawler looks forward to Felyazon Viernes’s cheerful greetings, her handwriting sweeping across the pages with tall letters. The 75-year-old pen pals send each other notes and gifts from their homes in Lahaina, Hawaii and Beatrice Nebraska.

They’ve been writing to each other for 65 years.

“We just kind of connected,” Lawler said. “It’s just very strange that we just had such a connection and just kept writing. And even through the years, it’s maybe been two times, three times throughout the year, but we’ve just never lost touch.”

It started out as two 10-year-olds sending letters across the ocean for a class project. Their friendship grew from there.

When news of the Maui wildfires got to Beatrice, Lawler hoped and assumed her friend was safe. Until Lawler looked for her name on a Maui Fires People Locator list.

“I couldn’t believe it when I got to the bottom of the list,” Lawler said. “My heart sunk.”

Felyazon Fely Viernes was listed as “Not Located.”

At 10:30 p.m., Lawler’s first instinct was to ask people on Facebook to pray for her pen pal’s safety. In the morning, Lawler’s children and grandchildren made it their mission to help find Fely. They all had memories of opening up Christmas ornaments, trying macadamia nuts and flipping through calendars with picturesque Hawaiian scenes.

To Lawler’s knowledge, her friend in Hawaii didn’t have a cell phone, so her family scoured the Internet for her. They found a relative’s obituary and a GoFundMe page that eventually led them to Fely.

It just so happened to be Fely’s birthday when Lawler decided to call her.

“We talked forever,” Lawler said. “We talked about what was happening in Maui, but we kept coming back to the fun things we’ve done and everything in our lives that we’ve talked about.”

Fely recounted how on Aug. 8, she and multiple generations of her family left their homes in Lahaina’s historic district. Eighteen family members had only the clothes on their backs and medical essentials while their houses were burned.

“They came through with bullhorns saying you’ve got to get out,” Lawler said. “When they quick did- (Fely) laughed and she said, ‘Would you believe? I didn’t even grab my purse.’”

Fely is staying with family outside of Lahaina, but Lawler said they are wanting to rebuild their homes one day. For now, they are navigating through the aftermath.

“They could go in if they wanted to- back to see their place, but she said they just haven’t been able to- emotionally right now just not able to go,” Lawler said.

The two pen pals have only seen each other in person once.

Lawler and her husband travelled to Hawaii for their 25th wedding anniversary. Fely sent Lawler a rosary and a handkerchief for her wedding ceremony. For their 25th celebration, Fely met the couple for lunch and had leis sent to their hotel room. In return, Lawler would send Fely pottery and treats from Beatrice and Husker souvenirs from Lincoln.

Now that Lawler and Fely have each other’s phone numbers, the pen pals promised to call each other more often, instead of relying only on writing.

“I think this sounds funny, but I think I feel closer to her than I ever have,” Lawler said. “It’s almost like a sister that you’ve found- that you haven’t talked to or seen in years.”

