Advocates for veterans take day-long journey across Nebraska with 50 Mile March

A 50-mile walk across parts of the Omaha Metro Sunday helped raise awareness and support for veterans in need.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a 50-mile walk making a difference in the lives of those who served our country.

“The goal of the 50 Mile March is to raise funds to support them. to empower them to re-integrate back into their community to be the successful citizens they deserve to be,” said co-founder Dr. Jaime Seeman.

From Lincoln to Omaha, dozens of volunteers laced their shoes for the near 21-hour walk. Every ten miles they take a rest. One of their stops was at Hy-Vee in Gretna Sunday morning. There they could catch their breath, recline, and refresh.

“We have the most incredible hospitality crew that allows our walkers to safely get from point A to point B. We also have incredible community sponsors that have poured in to make sure we get there safely,” Seeman said.

While the walk does end, it’s not something organizers like Jay Miralles take for granted -- especially since he served himself.

“After this, we all go home tonight. A veteran has to look for another place to stay. Maybe under the Bob Kerry Bridge, maybe at his friend’s house,” said Jay Miralles, co-founder of 50 Mile March.

With each step, the 50 Mile March has raised $400,000 in four years. Its hope is to create a village made up of tiny homes and access to important services like job placement.

“We don’t want to say ‘Do you need help?’ We know you need help. Come to us and we’re the one stop,” said Miralles.

According to Miralles, the plan for the tiny home village is still in the works, with no set timeline. However, they are always looking for volunteers and support from the community.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “barndominium” with an indoor basketball court, and this half-finished, 4,800-square-foot...
More than $30 million in claims certified against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman
22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis
One man hospitalized after assault in downtown Lincoln
Monday High Temperatures
Monday Forecast: Warmer with spotty chances for sprinkles
The Community Hospital in McCook is welcoming a bounty of babies.
Community Hospital in McCook sees baby boom in the radiology room
Nebraska defensive specialist/libero Lexi Rodriguez #8 VB vs SMU
Huskers finish Ameritas Players Challenge with sweep of SMU

Latest News

The Butte Historical Museum is a unique place to visit, because of the artifacts inside, and...
Keeping history alive in Butte
Now is the time to get a will in place
During a visit to the Custer County village of Comstock, you are encouraged to take time out...
Comstock community garden offers beauty and peace
At many high schools, sports teams are often a focal point when it comes to school pride. But...
Our Town Gothenburg: FFA program
The community of Gothenburg continues to celebrate the announcement of a $750 Million liquid...
Our Town Gothenburg: Project Meadowlark