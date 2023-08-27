Community Hospital in McCook sees baby boom in the radiology room

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Community Hospital in McCook is welcoming a bounty of babies. Seven women in the radiology department at the hospital are currently either expecting or are new mothers.

Five of the babies are named Onyx, Jurnee, Bryar, Millie and Elsie. The two yet-to-be-born babies are expected in January 2024 and November 2023.

“The radiology team is growing and we couldn’t be happier for them,” said a Community Hospital spokesperson on Facebook.

