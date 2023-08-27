Johansson Takes 13th at Worlds

By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska track and field athletes Axelina Johansson and Rhema Otabor wrapped up competition at the 2023 World Athletics Championships on Saturday. Hosted at the National Athletic Centre in Budapest, Hungary, Worlds began on Aug. 19 and runs through the 27th.

Johansson finished 13th in the shot put on Saturday, throwing for 18.57m. That was just one placement and 0.03m away from making the final. Coming in ranked 13th in the world, Johansson finished in line with her seed.

Otabor placed 33rd in the javelin on Wednesday with a distance of 53.62m.

