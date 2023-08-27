Lincoln native returns home to play Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A full circle moment for the Lincoln native Brooklyn Fuchs.

“To be even be here and say that I’ve played Nebraska, my dream finally came true today,” said Fuchs.

Freshman at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee is back where it all started for the Ameritas Players Challenge. The Lincoln East graduate grew up watching the Huskers in the Bob Devaney Sports Center. In high school, she was the 2x All-District Performer and 2x Captain and led her team in blocks and kills. She was also a 2022 High School District Champion.

“I’ve been in this atmosphere since I was ten years old, so this was just super cool to not be cheering for once, it was cool to be the opponent,” said Fuchs.

Although the Fuchs are on the opposing team, her parents Jeni and Brian says Husker fans have shown them true hospitality.

“I’ve been welcomed to Nebraska so many times yesterday, it was awesome. I’m like yup my house 10 minutes away but it’s a great feeling to know we really are the best fans in the country,” said Jeni.

“Even though I was on the other side I had so many people come up to me and welcome me back to Nebraska,” said Fuchs.

Fuchs family were season ticket holders growing up and she attended several Nebraska volleyball camps that made an impact on her career.

“To be here even if its on the other side, just to be here, because this really is the mecca of college volleyball,” said Brian Fuchs.

At the end of the third set, Fuchs was able to make her collegiate and Devaney Center debut, but this time on the court instead of in the stands.

“It was just an unreal moment for me I’ve been looking forward to this moment since I got on the team,” said Fuchs.

Fuchs will play in one more game at the Devaney Center Sunday against Utah State.

