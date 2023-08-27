Monday Forecast: Warmer with spotty chances for sprinkles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Near seasonal summertime conditions return for our Monday, but it’ll be a gloomish start to the week with small rain chances.

Monday will bring warmer temperatures but also more cloud cover and the chance for some light shower or thunderstorm activity. High temperatures will be in the 80s across the state. A few areas of patchy fog will be possible once again in the morning hours, but the rest of the day will be a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. However, there could be some peaks of sunshine at times! The chance for rain showers and maybe a few thunderstorms will take place throughout the day. Activity will move east to west through the day but will likely fizzle out before it heads into eastern areas. Therefore, eastern Nebraska could see a few sprinkles but overall, the day will be mainly dry.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Cloud cover will bow out of the state as we head into Monday night and to Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will fall to a mix of the mid 50s to lower 60s... near average for this time of year.

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Tuesday will be a quiet, warm and sunny day! Skies will be mainly sunny with a cool light breeze from the north around 10 to 15 mph. High temperatures will be similar to Monday... maybe a few degrees warmer but most areas remain around average. We’ll top out in the mid to upper 80s! Overall, it should be a beautiful summer-like day with out us having to melt!

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The new week will be fairly quiet, dry and have an overall warming trend. Temperatures will hangout in the upper 80s through Wednesday but the heat is knocking on our door.... the 90s return for the second half of the week! We have the small chance for a sprinkle on Monday but the remainder of the next 7 days looks to be dry.

Lincoln 7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

