One man hospitalized after assault in downtown Lincoln

22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis
22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis(Lancaster County Department of Corrections / MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an assault in downtown Lincoln early Sunday morning.

Lincoln Police responded to a call for an assault at the southeast corner of North 13th and P streets at around 1 a.m. Officers found a 55-year-old Lincoln man unconscious with a head injury. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, his life-threatening injuries include a significant brain bleed that required emergency surgery.

During the investigation, officers determined three people had gotten out of a vehicle and approached the 55-year-old at North 13th and P streets. He was punched in the face with a closed fist, fell back and hit his head on the sidewalk. The individuals then got back in their vehicle and drove off.

According to LPD, officers identified and located the vehicle at 18th and O streets at 1:45 a.m. Police identified 22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis from Lincoln as the suspect.

Alvis was arrested without incident and taken to the Lancaster County Jail for first-degree assault.

This investigation is ongoing. LPD asks those with information to call their non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475- 3600.

