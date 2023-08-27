Thousands flock to Airpark for the Guardians of Freedom Airshow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At the Guardians of Freedom airshow, Miles Johnson puffed out his chest in his camouflage uniform. The seven-year-old gazed in awe at the military planes parked at the entrance, while holding his little brother’s hand.

Miles’s grandmother brought him to the airshow because he wants to be in the US Army when he grows up.

“I knew it was going to be an awesome show, and it’s been quite a few since I’ve been here,” said Dixie Johnson, Miles’ grandmother. “I gave him the brochure of the Blue Angels, and he was so excited he took it to school.”

Miles also drew a picture with a jet and the American flag to give to a military member at the event.

The future soldier and his grandmother were among nearly 100,000 people at the Lincoln Airpark who had their eyes pointed at the sky for the airshow. A dozen aerial acts featured real maneuvers used by pilots in the US military. Some of the pilots were from Nebraska, including Lieutenant Brianna Bilunas, whose call sign is “Pops.”

“Honestly, I feel like it’s a dream come true to do what I love in the state that I love,” said Bilunas, who is an Omaha native. “It feels surreal. I hope that we’ve at least been able to inspire the next generation of Growler air crew.”

Bilunas is stationed in Washington, but she flew the Navy EA-19G Growler in the Lincoln airshow. Growlers are sued for electronic attacks by jamming the enemy’s radar. The jets danced around the sound barrier, but did not break it.

When spectators’ heads weren’t craned upward, they toured the interiors of military planes, got autographs from pilots and enjoyed food trucks. There was a lot to celebrate at the event, including but not limited to Navy Week and Nebraska’s 30-year collaboration with the Czech Republic’s military.

Czech military leaders spoke at a ceremony and gave metals to heroes that helped their country become a democratic nation.

“Anytime that we can celebrate our military men and women who serve and anytime that we can welcome dignitaries from a foreign country to Lincoln is a special event for Lincoln,” said Jason Ball, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

Ball estimates that a total of approximately 250,000 people could come the Guardians of Freedom airshows in Lincoln and hopefully stay for the Blue Angels’ grand finale.

Anyone who didn’t get a chance to come to Saturday’s airshow can come to Sunday’s. The event opens at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

