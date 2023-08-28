Conor Booth commits to Huskers

Booth plans to play both Football and Baseball at Nebraska.
By Chase Matteson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Conor Booth a Bishop Neumann standout commits to Nebraska planning to play both football and baseball. Booth, the Wahoo native, impressed the Huskers coaches at a camp during June of 2023.

Booth plays fullback for Neumann and accounted for 20 total touchdowns in 2022.

Nebraska Football was his first collegiate offer. Booth is part of the class of 2025.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City to host grand opening celebration for Lincoln’s first food truck zone
A “barndominium” with an indoor basketball court, and this half-finished, 4,800-square-foot...
More than $30 million in claims certified against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis
One man hospitalized after assault in downtown Lincoln
The Guardians of Freedom airshows feature a dozen acts. The military jets dance around the...
Thousands flock to Lincoln for Guardians of Freedom Airshow

Latest News

Huskers defensive back, DeShon Singleton, wearing the "blackshirts" tradition black practice...
Final single digit Husker jerseys revealed; Blackshirts teased
Booth plans to play both Football and Baseball at Nebraska.
Conor Booth commits to Nebraska
With the final 3 single digit jerseys being announced, the "Blackshirts" tradition returns on...
Final Nebraska Football single-digit jerseys revealed
Harper Murray wins Ameritas Players Challenge MVP.
Huskers sweep weekend with win against SMU