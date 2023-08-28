Conor Booth commits to Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Conor Booth a Bishop Neumann standout commits to Nebraska planning to play both football and baseball. Booth, the Wahoo native, impressed the Huskers coaches at a camp during June of 2023.

Booth plays fullback for Neumann and accounted for 20 total touchdowns in 2022.

Nebraska Football was his first collegiate offer. Booth is part of the class of 2025.

