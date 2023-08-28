Eleven Huskers receive Blackshirts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Blackshirts were awarded to Nebraska’s top defensive players on Sunday. There were eleven recipients, who proudly wore the coveted jerseys during Monday’s sun-splashed practice in Lincoln.

The recipients are Ty Robinson, DeShon Singleton, Josh Bullock, Omar Brown, Chief Borders, Quinton Newsome, Luke Reimer, Nash Hutmacher, Isaac Gifford, Blaise Gunnerson, and Malcolm Hartzog.

The Huskers open the 2023 season on Thursday at Minnesota.

