Final single digit Husker jerseys revealed; Blackshirts teased
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The final Nebraska football single digit jerseys were announced on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. For year 1 of the Matt Rhule era, he had the team vote for players who deserved the single digit jerseys.
Once a player was voted to get a single digit jersey, they were able to pick the number they wanted that remained untaken with numbers zero through nine being used. There is no offense / defense repeats therefore only 10 Huskers earned the single digits.
Single digit Huskers:
- Nash Hutmacher #0 (JR.) Defensive Lineman
- Billy Kemp IV #1 (SR.) Wide Receiver
- Isaac Gifford #2 (JR.) Defensive Back
- Nick Henrich #3 (JR.) Linebacker
- Luke Reimer #4 (SR.) Linebacker
- John Bullock #5 (JR.) Linebacker
- Quinton Newsome #6 (SR.) Defensive Back
- Jeff Sims #7 (JR.) Quarterback
- DeShon Singleton #8 (JR.) Defensive Back
- Ty Robinson #9 (JR.) Defensive Lineman
The other big news from the final single digits being announced was the return of the notable “Blackshirts” tradition. In the reveal post from the Huskers social accounts, the final three single digit jerseys included Quinton Newsome, DeShon Singleton, and Ty Robinson wearing black jerseys or “Blackshirts” at practice. New defensive coordinator, Tony White, had previously confirmed the Blackshirts were returning. We now know 3 of the Huskers who get to wear them at practice.
