Grand Island teen dies in crash involving side-by-side utility vehicle

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed in a crash involving a side-by-side utility vehicle.

Deputies were called out to 5419 W Old Potash Highway around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The sheriff’s office said the crash took place on private property.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver, 19-year-old Mariela Perez, lost control of the vehicle and it tipped, ejecting all six occupants.

HCSO said several passengers were injured and taken to CHI Health St. Francis. One of those passengers, identified as 18-year-old Jacqueline Torres, was later pronounced deceased.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Grand Island Police Department and Grand Island Fire Department were all on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

