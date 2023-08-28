Hastings man convicted of arson in 2022 John Deere dealership fire

Mitchell Linder was arrested in connection with a 2022 fire at the Hastings John Deere...
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man will be sentenced in October for arson in connection with a fire that caused millions of dollars in damage.

Mitchell Linder, 31, was convicted Friday of felony second degree arson and misdemeanor criminal mischief. He is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 26. In a plea bargain, the criminal mischief charge was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor.

A fire at Landmark Implement in Hastings on July 13, 2022, caused an estimated $6 million in damage.

Court records show the state fire marshal arrested Linder about a month later after finding evidence that the fire was intentionally set. The fire marshal concluded that a box was set on fire in the parts department of the dealership.

The plea bargain came about a month after a judge overruled a motion by Linder’s attorney to have evidence from the state fire marshal thrown out.

The max penalty for second degree arson is four years in prison and a $25,000 fine. The max penalty for misdemeanor criminal mischief is one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

If convicted on the arson and criminal mischief charges, Linder could get up to six years in prison.

