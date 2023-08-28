Hungry in the Heartland: Food insecurity and how people are fighting it in Thayer County

Hebron, Neb. (KOLN) -In a state that functions as the start of the food chain, it’s hard to imagine anyone would go hungry. It’s easy to think of ourselves as the bread basket, especially when one side of the road is a field of corn and the other is a field of beans.

Yet, tucked away in rural communities, often flanked by these fields, are often hungry bellies.

“The food that we primarily grow in our state is for livestock, but it still leads, you know, it’s part of the food chain,” Michaella Kumke, the Executive Director of the Lincoln Food Bank said. “It is sometimes dissonance there.”

Fighting hunger requires a patchwork of people coming together to make sure no one misses a meal. And a person who made a splash this summer is Deb Bulin.

Bulin manages the pool in Hebron during the summer and teaches during the school year.

“I’m pretty busy,” Bulin told me early this June.

No matter what time of the year, she is thinking about hungry children. That is especially true during the summer; she’s seen the hunger first-hand.

“Every day at the pool we had just saw a need for some kids that were coming in hungry and they didn’t have money to buy snacks,” Bulin said.

In 2022, the pool offered free Lunchables. Any child could get one, no questions asked. This year, Bulin wanted to take it up a notch.

She started “Lunch with the Lifeguards”

“I was just trying to think of something catchy and I thought “Lifeguards, Lunch with the Lifeguards,” let’s try that.

Several times a week throughout the summer, Bulin and her lifeguards set up at the ballpark across the street from the pool. Bulin said the first week saw a great response, and the community had jumped in to help. The week I went to visit, it was Burkey Contracting hosting lunch.

“Deb had posted on Facebook a little brochure about ‘Lunch with the Lifeguards,’” Heidi Burkey said on a break from serving nachos. “My husband and I, we just talked and said, ‘This is a great contribution to Hebron.’ And for all the students and little kids that aren’t able to, you know, have three meals a day throughout the summer. We felt like our business wanted to give our, you know, donation by providing a meal for the students.

Halfway through the summer, Bulin decided to take the program from the low dive to the high dive, bumping the lunch program up from once a week to twice a week.

Bulin hopes the program will gain momentum and reach more people in Hebron every year.

“Doesn’t matter your income. Doesn’t matter what you do. Anybody’s welcome to come and have lunch,” Bulin said.

If you want to help make a difference in Thayer County, you can follow this link to the Blue Valley Community Action’s Thayer County web page.

