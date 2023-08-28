Lincoln welcomes volleyball game visitors on Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The City of Lincoln, in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Transportation and Nebraska State Patrol, announced on Monday that fans attending Volleyball Day in Lincoln on Wednesday at Memorial Stadium should plan for traffic accommodations similar to those offered during the Husker football season.

Memorial Stadium gates will open at 3:30 p.m., and the University of Nebraska-Kearney will play Wayne State College in an exhibition match at 4:30 p.m. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln volleyball team will host the University of Nebraska-Omaha at 7 p.m. Following the UNL-UNO match, Scotty McCreery will perform a concert on the field.

To avoid gameday traffic and parking challenges, fans are urged to visit lincoln.ne.gov/closures or use the Waze mobile app.

City parking:

Reserved, pre-paid parking is available for the volleyball game at City garages designated with “Park & Go” signs. Visit parkandgo.org to find locations and rates and to reserve parking. All-day parking at on-street parking meters is also available through the Passport application. Downtown parking meters are enforced Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Travel notes:

From I-80, avoid Exit 401 at I-180/Downtown that can be congested. Visitors are encouraged to use other routes into Lincoln.

From I-80 recommended routes include: West Cornhusker Highway Exit 399, North 27th Street Exit 403, and Highway 77/Beatrice Exit 397 to Rosa Parks Way

From southbound: South Beltway/Highway 77 to Rosa Parks Way

North 10th street from “Q” to “R” streets will have one lane closed due to building construction.

Downtown traffic:

Stadium Drive west of the stadium will be closed to all vehicle traffic. Passenger drop-off and pick-up will not be allowed in front of the stadium before or after the game. Fans can be dropped off and picked up at 10th and Charleston streets.

Entrance to the Haymarket from Ninth Street via “R”, “Q” and “P” streets is prohibited 2 1/2 hours prior to the game. Drivers are encouraged to use “N” Street to access the Haymarket and Railyard.

“Q” Street from 11th to 10th streets, and 10th Street from “Q” to “T” streets will be closed for about one hour after the game and concert ends.

UNL notes:

All campus parking lots will open at 1 p.m. For details on limited remaining Volleyball Day campus parking, check ParkMobile . If there is any remaining parking available on Volleyball Day you may pay by credit/debit card only at the entrance of the lot.

Fans are reminded that the University of Nebraska has implemented a clear bag policy to enter Memorial Stadium. For more information, visit huskers.com/operations

UNL will offer free shuttles to and from the volleyball game via Arrow Stage Line bus service from the following locations:

South Pointe, 27th and Pine Lake Rd.

North Star High School, Six blocks east of North 27th and Folkways Blvd.

Gateway Shopping Center, 66th and “O” Street.

Northwest High School, 4901 W Holdrege St.

. More information is available at huskers.com/volleyballday

BikeLNK:

The BikeLNK bikeshare program offers checkout and return kiosks at 14th and “R” streets, 12th and “Q” streets and Eighth and “P” streets.

BikeLNK will monitor the flow of bicycles at kiosks on gameday to ensure bikes are available.

For more information on BikeLNK visit BikeLNK.com , download the BCycle Mobile App, or contact our customer service team at 402-807-2005.

Rideshare:

The drop off/pickup area for Uber and Lyft rideshare services will be on Vine Street just east of 14th Street.

ScooterLNK:

ScooterLNK scooters will not be available from 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 30 to 6 a.m. Thursday, August 31.

For more information on Volleyball Day, visit huskers.com/volleyballday.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.