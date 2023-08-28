LPD, LFR, NCBB hold annual 12 Days of Hope Blood drive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was an intense showing of support, and a somber time that hangs over Lincoln in the history books: August 26th, 2020.

That was the day Investigator Mario Herrera was shot in the line of duty during a standoff near 33rd & Holdrege. In the days that followed, 12 specifically, Herrera fought for his life with the help of many blood transfusions that were only possible because of donors at blood centers across eastern Nebraska.

Today, and until Sept. 7th, Lincoln Police, Lincoln Fire & Rescue, and the Nebraska Community Blood Bank are working to make sure those 12 days in 2020 are not remembered just as a somber occurrence.

The 12 Days of Hope Blood Drive is being held to not only honor Herrera’s life, but also to continue to keep at the forefront the critical need for blood donations to help others who need it.

“Band Together to Save Lives” the motto says. That’s what happened in 2020, and that’s what all three agencies are hoping Lincolnites will do over the course of the remaining time of the event.

On Monday, August 28th, LFR and LPD’s Southeast team will be holding a blood donation drive at the Joint Public Safety Center at 66th & Pine Lake, as NCBB’s Bloodmobile will be at the station for donors to stop by to help save a life from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You’re encouraged to stop by, schedule an appointment, or stop by LPD’s headquarters at 9th and K on September 7th, when the Bloodmobile will return for another round of taking donations.

You can schedule an appointment by clicking this link or this link. You can also do so by visiting the NCBB’s website.

