Motorcyclist has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after crash

The scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a van at Yolande & Cornhusker Sunday night.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A motorcyclist has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a crash Sunday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. at Yolande and Cornhusker, involving a van and a motorcycle.

Details are limited, but Lincoln Police were able to confirm the rider’s injuries at the scene. The driver of the van was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and any citations issued as a result have not yet been released.

LPD had eastbound Cornhusker shut down for a few hours for their investigation before it was reopened a little after midnight.

