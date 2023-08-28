Mountain lion spotted near Fullerton

Locals documented a mountain lion spotted by 545th Street near Fullerton.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULLERTON, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nance County Sheriff’s Office warned residents that a mountain lion was spotted west of Fullerton.

The animal was spotted last weekend on 545th Street which is about five miles from the town.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that the video taken by locals and later identified tracks at the scene were consistent with a mountain lion.

The animal was last seen moving north on 545th Street.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A “barndominium” with an indoor basketball court, and this half-finished, 4,800-square-foot...
More than $30 million in claims certified against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman
22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis
One man hospitalized after assault in downtown Lincoln
Seasonal temperatures.
Monday Forecast: Warmer with spotty chances for sprinkles
The Community Hospital in McCook is welcoming a bounty of babies.
Community Hospital in McCook sees baby boom in the radiology room
Nebraska defensive specialist/libero Lexi Rodriguez #8 VB vs SMU
Huskers finish Ameritas Players Challenge with sweep of SMU

Latest News

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is warning of a card skimming scam...
Nebraska DHHS warns of EBT card skimming scam
Seasonal temperatures.
Monday Forecast: Warmer with spotty chances for sprinkles
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!