Troopers arrest one, find 133 pounds of marijuana in I-80 traffic stop

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after finding more than 130 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 on Friday.

A trooper observed an eastbound Cadillac CTS speeding near mile marker 228 in Dawson County at around 7:40 a.m. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed more than 100 packages containing a total weight of 133 pounds of marijuana. The driver, 28-year-old Jose Aparicio Mendoza of Mexico, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no operator’s license.

Mendoza was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

