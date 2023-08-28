Tuesday Forecast: Seasonably warm for today...with some late-week heat on the way

By Ken Siemek
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Enjoy the first couple of days of the week as another significant heat wave begins to threaten the region later in this forecast period...

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

It’s been a rather pleasant start to this last week of August...even as conditions warm up a bit for your Tuesday. As we get deeper and deeper into the week, it appears that a ridge of high pressure will return to middle America...and this will signal another dramatic rise in temperatures as we head for Thursday and Friday...then continuing through the upcoming holiday weekend. Temperatures well into the 90s...and even some triple digits...are expected to expand across the state.

Tuesday AM Lows
Tuesday AM Lows(KOLN)
Highs On Tuesday
Highs On Tuesday(KOLN)
Wednesday AM Lows
Wednesday AM Lows(KOLN)
Highs On Wednesday
Highs On Wednesday(KOLN)
Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)
Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)
Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)
Highs On Monday
Highs On Monday(KOLN)

The latest approaching heat wave will once again be accompanied by mainly dry conditions...with little-to-no precipitation expected all the way through the Labor Day holiday at this time.

7-Day Precipitation Potential
7-Day Precipitation Potential(KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook as well as the latest 8-to-14 day temperature-and-precipitation outlooks all show a return to “much-warmer-than-normal” temperatures and “much drier-than-average” moisture chances.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)
8-to-14 Day Temperature Outlook
8-to-14 Day Temperature Outlook(KOLN)
8-to-14 Day Precipitation Outlook
8-to-14 Day Precipitation Outlook(KOLN)

Air Quality Alerts have also been issued for parts of the state from midday on Tuesday through midday on Wednesday...due to wildfire smoke from Canada. Please be aware of the compromised air quality over this time period...especially if you are sensitive to airborne particulates.

Air Quality Alerts
Air Quality Alerts(KOLN)

