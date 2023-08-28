Two Husker Anglers overcome challenges at national competition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Anglers have no shortage of fishing stories, and two national qualifiers from the Husker Bass Anglers have a big tale to tell.

During the first week of August, the two Husker Anglers were in Tennessee for a national fishing competition when the back of their boat broke the day before competing.

That’s when they knew they wouldn’t be using their boat Big Bird to fish. Hunter Suschland and Cade Ludwig placed 10th out of 132 at the Bass Master Elite College Tournament, but it wasn’t an easy road.

After Big Bird broke, they made a bunch of calls. Their solution was for one teammate to drive a 12-hour round trip to St. Louis Missouri and back, the day before the tournament.

Their roommate and another member of the Husker Bass Team met them halfway with a boat, just before their final competition as college students.

Ludwig stayed behind to represent the team at a banquet.

“I was really focused on getting enough sleep, so if he wasn’t on top of his game the next day, at least someone was there and able to function at a little higher level,” Ludwig said.

Suschland was the driver who took one for the team, he got two hours of sleep.

“Oh it was a nightmare, so I mean, the good news is,” Suschland said. “We’ve been playing this broken boat game for the past four years. I think if it would’ve happened to anybody else, they would’ve just quit.”

They spent a pretty penny to fill up the new boat with gas and Suschland fished while feeling tired and sick. Despite the challenges, the partners won $1,000 and landed in the top 1% of the nation’s best anglers.

When the Anglers aren’t fishing, they’re in a shop for hours, making custom lures for their business that was started in a UNL class.

