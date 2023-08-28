Two Husker Anglers overcome challenges at national competition

Anglers have no shortage of fishing stories and two national qualifiers from the Huskers Bass...
Anglers have no shortage of fishing stories and two national qualifiers from the Huskers Bass Anglers have a big tale to tell.(Grace McDonald)
By Grace McDonald
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Anglers have no shortage of fishing stories, and two national qualifiers from the Husker Bass Anglers have a big tale to tell.

During the first week of August, the two Husker Anglers were in Tennessee for a national fishing competition when the back of their boat broke the day before competing.

That’s when they knew they wouldn’t be using their boat Big Bird to fish. Hunter Suschland and Cade Ludwig placed 10th out of 132 at the Bass Master Elite College Tournament, but it wasn’t an easy road.

After Big Bird broke, they made a bunch of calls. Their solution was for one teammate to drive a 12-hour round trip to St. Louis Missouri and back, the day before the tournament.

Their roommate and another member of the Husker Bass Team met them halfway with a boat, just before their final competition as college students.

Ludwig stayed behind to represent the team at a banquet.

“I was really focused on getting enough sleep, so if he wasn’t on top of his game the next day, at least someone was there and able to function at a little higher level,” Ludwig said.

Suschland was the driver who took one for the team, he got two hours of sleep.

“Oh it was a nightmare, so I mean, the good news is,” Suschland said. “We’ve been playing this broken boat game for the past four years. I think if it would’ve happened to anybody else, they would’ve just quit.”

They spent a pretty penny to fill up the new boat with gas and Suschland fished while feeling tired and sick. Despite the challenges, the partners won $1,000 and landed in the top 1% of the nation’s best anglers.

When the Anglers aren’t fishing, they’re in a shop for hours, making custom lures for their business that was started in a UNL class.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City to host grand opening celebration for Lincoln’s first food truck zone
A “barndominium” with an indoor basketball court, and this half-finished, 4,800-square-foot...
More than $30 million in claims certified against estate of deceased Lincoln businessman
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
22-year-old Angel Rodriguez Alvis
One man hospitalized after assault in downtown Lincoln
The Guardians of Freedom airshows feature a dozen acts. The military jets dance around the...
Thousands flock to Lincoln for Guardians of Freedom Airshow

Latest News

The scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a van at Yolande & Cornhusker Sunday night.
Motorcycle crash at Yolande & Cornhusker
The scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a van at Yolande & Cornhusker Sunday night.
Motorcyclist has serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after crash
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has set a date for the 61 soldiers deployed to the southern U.S....
Gov. Pillen announces return date of troops deployed to southern U.S. border
A 50-mile walk across parts of the Omaha Metro Sunday helped raise awareness and support for...
Advocates for veterans take day-long journey across Nebraska with 50 Mile March