Fire rescue helicopter crashes, injuring 2 in Florida, authorities say

A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people. (Credit: Courtesy Buck Daily via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A medical rescue helicopter crashed Monday near Fort Lauderdale, injuring two people, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said one of its fire-rescue helicopters crashed near the Pompano Beach Airpark shortly before 9 a.m. In a statement, the office said two people were hurt. It did not give their conditions or names. Further details were not immediately released.

A video posted online shows flames coming from the midsection of the helicopter as it is trailed by a long plume of smoke. The helicopter then appears to break in half as it begins to spiral, plunging to the ground.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

