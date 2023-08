LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Maddox Meyer is the 10/11 Athlete of the Week after leading Malcolm to a season-opening win over Yutan. In his first varsity start at quarterback, Meyer passed for 368 yards. He threw five touchdown passes, three of which went to Logan McGreer.

Malcolm hosts Raymond Central on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.