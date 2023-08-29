Capital Humane Society announces third Lincoln location

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Capital Humane Society announced it’s opening its third facility in Lincoln in March 2024.

The new Stransky Veterinary Center will be located near 56th and O Streets in east Lincoln and offer pet spay/neuter and preventative veterinary care services including vaccinations, flea/tick preventatives, microchipping, deworming, heartworm testing and preventative and more. The Pawsitive Impact Project program will also be relocating to the new location to continue its services.

According to the Capital Humane Society, the new facility was made possible due to a significant gift from the Leonard & Angeleen Stransky Charitable Trust.

“Ten years ago, the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center was a gamechanger for pets and people in this community and now the Stransky Veterinary Center will be the next gamechanger,” the Capital Humane Society wrote in a press release.

The location is being designed by BVH Architecture and constructed by Hampton Construction. To learn more about the new facility, visit their website.

Stransky Veterinary Center (Capital Humane Society)

