Central Nebraska man killed in rollover crash

(Raycom)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holstein man has died after a rollover crash in Richardson County Friday afternoon.

The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies, along with Humboldt Fire and EMS, responded to a crash around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 8, west of the Highway 105 intersection.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle died at the scene. He was identified as 60-year-old Joel Schutte.

They said preliminary investigation reveals that Schutte was traveling westbound on Hwy 8 when his vehicle entered the northside ditch and then rolled across Hwy 8, ending in the southside ditch.

The sheriff’s office said he was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Richardson County Sheriff’s Office.

