Fair volunteers help the event run smoothly

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For the past 14 years anyone who knows Ben Murphy knew where he was in the 11 days before labor day, he was at the Nebraska State Fair volunteering in a variety of functions.

Murphy said it all started with a newspaper ad back in 2010, that ad was asking for people to volunteer with the state fair that first year it was in Grand Island. Murphy answered the call, and has been answering ever since.

“It’s been a great experience, it’s been a lot of fun, a lot of energy, a lot tiring hours and everything, but I wouldn’t give it up for anything, I’ve had a blast,” Murphy said.

Nebraska State Fair Volunteer Coordinator, Haley Roush, said it’s great to have someone with the amount of knowledge murphy brings to the table.

“Ben is a wonderful volunteer, we’re so thankful to have him, he’s kind of the guider of all of us, he leads other volunteers to be the example that we need for our grounds,” Roush said.

She also told Local4 News Murphy is just one of hundreds of people who give up time to serve at the fair.

“Our volunteers can be found throughout the fairgrounds, they’re in information kiosks, they’re greeting, they’re stamping hands, we can find them in our nurses’ station,” Roush said. “Our volunteers are the core of our fair.”

Murphy said the volunteers are just one more way the state fair sets itself apart from similar events.

“That’s one thing that this fair has that a lot of them don’t, is our volunteers,” Murphy said. “They play such a tremendous part of making this fair go every year, with all of our people with their yellow shirts and everything on, you couldn’t ask for a better group of people.”

Murphy told Local4 News he has a sales pitch for the next generation of state fair volunteers.

“Come out and donate some time to a very very worthy organization,” Murphy said. “It’s a lot of fun, you get to pick your own hours, whatcha wanna do and everything, it’s just very very rewarding endeavor to come out and volunteer for the state fair.”

Murphy is one of around 500 volunteers for the 2023 fair, but back during the first one in Grand Island, Murphy said there was upwards of one thousand volunteers.

