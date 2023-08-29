A ‘Hidden Paradise’ in Nebraska

LONG PINE, Neb. (KOLN) - If you travel to Brown County, you’ll no doubt want to pull over in the community of Long Pine, and discover a unique housing resort area there called “Hidden Paradise.”

Hidden Paradise was started as a much-enjoyed resort in 1912 by Carleton Pettijohn, Sr. He built the first thirty cottages, the plunge, and the dance pavilion. The plunge was built in 1914 at the north end of the park. Today, Hidden Paradise features many cabins, some are rentals, and they are nestled along the beautiful and crystal clear Long Pine Creek.

We talked with Nancy Carley about it. She says the homeowners in the area plan a number of fun community events. “There are 60 cabins here now, and some are rentals, many others are privately owned,” Carley said. “We have three annual events. One is the poker tube, where people tube down the creek and raise money for the local fire department. We also have a light the night event where everyone along the creek decorates in lights, and we tube after dark. We also have a barbeque contest as another fun event, while trying to enjoy a football game.”

Legend has it that Tommy Dorsey played in the pavilion at Hidden Paradise, and Lawrence Welk played at the pavilion. The pavilion is currently being renovated and is set to be used more often in the near future. “One of the best things about living here is being next to the Long Pine Creek,” Carley said. “We also have such great neighbors.”

Carley says people are often surprised when they come to Hidden Paradise. “People are quite often surprised when they come down the hill and drop into the valley,” Carley said. “They often say it’s hard to believe we are here, with all of the beautiful trees, and the spring-fed clear stream that runs through. We welcome visitors to some of our rental cabins, and we also encourage people to check out Long Pine State Recreation Area if they would like to visit a more public area that offers access to the creek and tubing opportunities.”

