Hungry in the Heartland: Confronting the stigma of food insecurity in Thayer County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In Thayer County alone, one in 11 people are hungry and one in nine children are food insecure, according to The Food Bank of Lincoln.

Food insecurity can mean a few different things:

Maybe you live a long way from a grocery store and don’t have reliable transportation

Maybe your regular income isn’t enough to reliably cover your food budget every month

Maybe you don’t have access to nutritious food, like fresh produce, meat and dairy

Thayer County is part of The Food Bank of Lincoln’s 16-county service area. In all 16 counties, it’s estimated nearly 12 percent of children are food insecure - totaling out to more than 13,000 kids.

Thayer Central Schools estimates that around 34 percent of their students get free or reduced lunches. Being hungry during the school year has serious implications.

“To see a child that’s hungry in the classroom is heartbreaking,” Eric Miller, Thayer Central Schools Superintendent said. “You can tell there’s no focus there. They’re nervous about going home. It’s not because of anything that’s wrong in the household. It’s because they want a meal, they want to be at school, they know they’re getting fed here.”

During the school year, Thayer Central covers the bases—breakfast and lunch are served and backpacks of food are sent home over the weekend.

Summer is a different story.

Thayer Central can’t provide a summer meal service, because on paper there’s not enough need to qualify for funding. The administration says they believe there are more hungry kids than the data shows.

Superintendent Miller is worried the stigma of applying for free and reduced lunches is holding people back.

Miller said families should know they wouldn’t just be helping their own child by applying for help if they need it - they’d make a difference community-wide.

“In our district, most of the areas around here would qualify for a fully reimbursed free and reduced summer lunch program,” Miller said. “If we had just a few more families who filled out that paperwork and qualified, the entire district would then qualify for that. That would lead us to be able to serve the majority of the population of the district. In fact, anybody would be able to have those summer lunch programs, even if you didn’t qualify for free and reduced so we’d be able to fill the needs of all the kids in our district.”

Once again, the community is showing up to support the school the best they can. A beef booster club sends the district beef that’s served twice a week.

Through donations from local churches and organizations, a milk fund was started for elementary students.

“That milk fund provides milk to students who want milk and basically with their afternoon snack in the classroom. So if they want a milk, they can get that,” Eric Hoops, the elementary school principal said. “I think that puts a smile on a kid’s face that allows them to sit with their peers and have that conversation. And now they don’t necessarily stick out to anybody or anything because they don’t have that milk.”

The stigma families may feel in applying for help holds a lot of people back from assistance that’s ready for the taking.

“We’re still working through barriers of shame and guilt; some people don’t want to accept government food, if it means that they have to sign their name,” Michaella Kumke, the Executive Director of the Food Bank said. “There’s a stigma, and they’re ashamed that we’re still trying to work to overcome. We’ll keep doing that as part of our work, because food is basic, we cannot thrive, an individual cannot thrive if we don’t have food, for mental health, or physical health, for all of it.”

To find the form for free and reduced lunches, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.