John Cook and players discuss Volleyball Day in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An attitude of gratitude. That’s what Coach John Cook has been instilling in his players ahead of a historic day of volleyball in Nebraska.

During a Tuesday press conference, middle blocker Bekka Allick said Coach Cook has continuously talked to the team about the significance of “Volleyball Day in Nebraska”.

“Coach was giving us pep talks about this,” Allick said. “This is a really big deal. ‘You guys really need to understand you need to be grateful for this because we’ve had all types of athletes come through.’ Why did this not happen when Jordan Larson was here, Sarah Pavan - all of these amazing legends. It’s us. We got chosen to have this and he pushes it on us everyday. Attitude of gratitude. We don’t know when this is going to happen again if ever. So that’s just been the biggest thing - just staying grounded.”

A sold-out crowd is expected and it could set a record for the highest attended women’s sporting event in U.S. history.

There are two matches scheduled for Volleyball Day in Nebraska on Wednesday: Nebraska-Kearney vs Wayne State at 4:30 p.m. followed by Nebraska vs Omaha at 7 p.m.

Following the doubleheader, country music artist Scotty McCreery will perform at Memorial Stadium.

An iconic football stadium has been transformed into a one-day volleyball venue.

