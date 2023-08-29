LES sees record-high energy usage during heat wave

By Samantha Bernt
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Your next energy bill might be higher than you’re used to after last week’s combination of dangerous heat, and putting your AC to the test. Those record-high temperatures also brought record-high energy usage, according to the Lincoln Electric System.

Extreme heat and increased energy usage seem to go hand in hand. LES said they hit a new peak of energy usage for the first time in 22 years. LES surpassed their peak of 786 megawatts per hour, which was set in 2011, and set a new record of 819 megawatts.

LES said even during the heat wave, only about three transformers went out. They said crews were able to respond quickly, keeping people from sitting without power for too long.

“It was pretty amazing that we didn’t have more outages or more equipment fail out there in the system,” said Paul Crist, Vice President of Energy Delivery. “So I think it’s a good reflection of how we’ve invested in our system and made those improvements to make sure people don’t get into outages during those times.”

LES said energy usage doesn’t just climb in extreme heat, it can happen with extreme cold too. They said with this week’s cooler temperatures, and air conditioners putting in less work, energy use should balance out.

For those seeing higher energy bills and are struggling to pay them, LES said they do have options such as payment plans and also work to connect customers to resources for energy assistance.

