LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who has severe dementia.

Police said Constance Crosgrove, 72, is 5′01″, about 165 pounds with brown/gray hair, brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 402-441-6000.

